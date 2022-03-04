Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €98.32 ($110.47) and last traded at €98.32 ($110.47). Approximately 74,094 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €99.30 ($111.57).

A number of analysts have commented on WAF shares. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.90.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

