Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in February

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SLVTF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,146. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

