Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 143,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 45,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)
