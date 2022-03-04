Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 143,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 45,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

