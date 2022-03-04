SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Down 2.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.57 and last traded at C$11.81. Approximately 348,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 304,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.09.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

