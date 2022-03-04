SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. SITC International has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

