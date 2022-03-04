Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Slam stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Slam has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 68.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

