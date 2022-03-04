SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89. 347,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the average session volume of 38,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

About SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

