Smartshare Market Cap Tops $273,193.88 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $273,193.88 and $53,254.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00073097 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

