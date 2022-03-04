Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

DNAB stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.