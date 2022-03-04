Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

