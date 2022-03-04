SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 22351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

