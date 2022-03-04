Sonar (PING) Reaches Market Cap of $7.10 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $41,087.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.95 or 0.06636485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.43 or 1.00035531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

