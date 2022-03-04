Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SSBK opened at $21.00 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

