SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $463,593.90 and $591.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

