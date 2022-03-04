Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06648370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.72 or 0.99912652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.