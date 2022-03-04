Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $135.53

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $136.69, with a volume of 19636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

