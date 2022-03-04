Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of FUND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. 52,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

