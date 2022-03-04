Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $5,893,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,779,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.