SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

