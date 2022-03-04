Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Down 7.5%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

