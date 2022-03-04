Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.96 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $18.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00210368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00192317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,822,468 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

