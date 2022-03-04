StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00195322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00338202 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008048 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

