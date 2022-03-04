Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.