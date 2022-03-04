State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $63,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $258.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,891. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.54. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

