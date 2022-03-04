State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $32.67 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

