State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $69.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,888.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,312.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

