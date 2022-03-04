State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 105,111 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 699,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,455,563. The company has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.