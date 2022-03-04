State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,418 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

