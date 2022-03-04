State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 70,616 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 70,616 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $247,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 1,054,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

