State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 201,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,007,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.06. 722,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,561,234. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

