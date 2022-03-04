Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Critical Comparison

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Stem has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 297.62%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Stem -79.46% 16.56% 7.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 9.53 -$112.63 million ($8.11) -1.04

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

