Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Intrepid Potash Call Options (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average daily volume of 196 call options.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 1,362,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,424. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $948.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. FMR LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

