Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,780% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 674,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,190. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

