Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 189,338 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 615.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The company has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

