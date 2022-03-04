Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 24,876 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 521.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $538.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $588.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

