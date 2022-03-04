Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 31,540 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 402.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $463.46. 23,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,780. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

