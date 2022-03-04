Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 58,346 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 288.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,346 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

