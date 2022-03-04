Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 452.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 59,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 188,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,887,881 shares of company stock valued at $822,963,884. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $139.93. 99,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,847. The firm has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

