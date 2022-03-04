Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 580.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 270,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $99,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 35.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.72. The company had a trading volume of 815,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day moving average of $311.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.