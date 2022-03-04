Stonnington Group LLC Buys 6,072 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock traded down $67.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,890.00. 78,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.