Stonnington Group LLC Has $26.51 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,435.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,062. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

