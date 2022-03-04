Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 648.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 480,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average is $320.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

