Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Paychex by 102,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. 11,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,819. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

