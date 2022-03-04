Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 626.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.82. The stock had a trading volume of 98,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,928. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.92 and its 200-day moving average is $234.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

