Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 39,258 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 844.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

