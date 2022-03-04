Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 470.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,126 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.86. 92,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,700,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

