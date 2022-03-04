Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.