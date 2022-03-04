Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.39

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.39 ($12.80) and last traded at €11.44 ($12.85), with a volume of 625651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.05 ($13.54).

SZU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.43) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.72) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($16.97) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.38 ($16.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

