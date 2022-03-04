SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 87.4% in February

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

