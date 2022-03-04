Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 3,400 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 7,653,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.